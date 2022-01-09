India saw a single-day rise of 1,59,632 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Of the 3,623 cases of Omicron variant, 1,409 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,009 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 441, Rajasthan 373, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 204.

A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 5,90,611 the highest in around 187 days, according to the data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, it stated.

The weekly positivity rate is at 6.77 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 10.21 per cent.

The active cases have increased to 5,90,611 comprising 1.66 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 11,84,42 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

India has administered a total of 151.57 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,51,57,60,645 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 89,28,316 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

