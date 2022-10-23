Covid-19: India reports 1,994 new cases, active tally declines to 23k1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Covid-19 update: The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,28,961 with four more fatalities.
With 1,994 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,42,742, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 23,432, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.