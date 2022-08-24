Covid-19: India reports 10,649 new cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

The health ministry has directed states and union territories to continue surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in daily cases. They have been also asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 10,649 fresh coronavirus infections and 36-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry’s update on Wednesday. The country’s active covid caseload currently stands at 96,442 cases, taking the tally of reported cases since the pandemic hit in March 2020 to 4.43 crore, and death toll to 5,27,452.
Delhi’s active covid-19 cases stand at 4,656, Maharashtra has 12,355 cases, Haryana has 3,207 cases, Punjab 16,737, Kerala has 7,874 covid cases, Tamil Nadu has 5,732 and Karnataka has 10,709 active cases currently.
The daily positivity rate stands at 2.62 %, while the weekly positivity rate is 3.32 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 10,677 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,37,44,301.
The country has conducted over 88.35 crore covid tests till date, with 4,07,096 done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 210.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered.
Meanwhile, the health ministry has directed states and union territories to continue surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in daily cases.