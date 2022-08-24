Covid-19: India reports 10,649 new cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India reported 10,649 fresh coronavirus infections and 36-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry’s update on Wednesday. The country’s active covid caseload currently stands at 96,442 cases, taking the tally of reported cases since the pandemic hit in March 2020 to 4.43 crore, and death toll to 5,27,452.

