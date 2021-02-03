OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers from various professions fighting against the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai. (AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers from various professions fighting against the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai. (AFP)

Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 10:35 AM IST Staff Writer

41,38,918 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine across the country so far.

With 11,039 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,77,284, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

India has reported 14,225 discharges and 110 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,62,631 and 1,54,596 respectively, as per the Union Health Ministry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People enjoy their weekend with the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

UAE job market improves amid covid vaccine rollout

1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Firms continued to shed jobs, as they have in most months since the pandemic began.

Indian services industry improved in January, job cuts continued

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Bengaluru: Indian Air Force's Tejas performs during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.

Govt formally seals 48,000 cr deal to procure 83 Tejas LCA from HAL

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Saudi Arabia has already taken unprecedented measures to support its finances, including tripling value-added tax, increasing import fees, and canceling some benefits for government workers.

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India

1 min read . 10:18 AM IST

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,60,057.

A total of 19,84,73,178 samples was tested for COVID-19 up to February 1. Out of these, 7,21,121 samples were tested on Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, 41,38,918 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine across the country so far.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world's largest vaccination drive is going on in the country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout