Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers from various professions fighting against the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai.

Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Staff Writer

41,38,918 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine across the country so far.

With 11,039 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,77,284, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

With 11,039 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,77,284, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

India has reported 14,225 discharges and 110 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,62,631 and 1,54,596 respectively, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India has reported 14,225 discharges and 110 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,62,631 and 1,54,596 respectively, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,60,057.

A total of 19,84,73,178 samples was tested for COVID-19 up to February 1. Out of these, 7,21,121 samples were tested on Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, 41,38,918 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine across the country so far.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world's largest vaccination drive is going on in the country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days.

