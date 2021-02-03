Covid-19: India reports 11,039 new cases, active cases tally at 1.60 lakh

41,38,918 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine across the country so far.

With 11,039 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,77,284, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,60,057.

A total of 19,84,73,178 samples was tested for COVID-19 up to February 1. Out of these, 7,21,121 samples were tested on Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world's largest vaccination drive is going on in the country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days.

