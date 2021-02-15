OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,589
A medic worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a passenger amid the COVID-19 outbreak at Dadar station in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
A medic worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a passenger amid the COVID-19 outbreak at Dadar station in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,589

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  • A total of 1,06,21,220 people have been discharged/recovered from the infection in the country
  • The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,39,637 in the country

India on Monday recorded 11,649 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the fresh figures released by the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the total tally of positive coronavirus cases in the country touched 1,09,16,589 and the Covid death toll stood at 1,55,732.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India is likely to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada soon.

India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates.

PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Photo Reuters

Vaccine nationalism can delay recovery

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST

On Monday, a total of 9,489 people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged from hospitals across India after recovering from the deadly virus.

With this, a total of 1,06,21,220 people have been discharged/recovered from the infection in the country, the data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,39,637 in the country.


So far, a total of 82,85,295 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout