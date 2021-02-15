Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,5891 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:02 AM IST
- A total of 1,06,21,220 people have been discharged/recovered from the infection in the country
- The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,39,637 in the country
India on Monday recorded 11,649 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the fresh figures released by the Union Health Ministry.
With this, the total tally of positive coronavirus cases in the country touched 1,09,16,589 and the Covid death toll stood at 1,55,732.
India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Vaccine nationalism can delay recovery1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
On Monday, a total of 9,489 people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged from hospitals across India after recovering from the deadly virus.
With this, a total of 1,06,21,220 people have been discharged/recovered from the infection in the country, the data from the Union Health Ministry showed.
The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,39,637 in the country.
So far, a total of 82,85,295 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.