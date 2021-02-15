India on Monday recorded 11,649 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the fresh figures released by the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the total tally of positive coronavirus cases in the country touched 1,09,16,589 and the Covid death toll stood at 1,55,732.

On Monday, a total of 9,489 people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged from hospitals across India after recovering from the deadly virus.

With this, a total of 1,06,21,220 people have been discharged/recovered from the infection in the country, the data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,39,637 in the country.





So far, a total of 82,85,295 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

