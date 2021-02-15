{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India on Monday recorded 11,649 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the fresh figures released by the Union Health Ministry.

India on Monday recorded 11,649 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the fresh figures released by the Union Health Ministry.

On Monday, a total of 9,489 people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged from hospitals across India after recovering from the deadly virus.

With this, a total of 1,06,21,220 people have been discharged/recovered from the infection in the country, the data from the Union Health Ministry showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,39,637 in the country.

So far, a total of 82,85,295 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}