Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 12,689 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.76 lakh
Mumbai: Farmers salute during the hoisting of the National Flag during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI01_26_2021_000058B)

Covid-19: India reports 12,689 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.76 lakh

1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Staff Writer

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 crossed 20.29 lakh till Tuesday.

India reported 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 13,320 discharges and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

India reported 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 13,320 discharges and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 1,06,89,527 including 1,76,498 active cases and 1,03,59,305 total discharges.

With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 1,06,89,527 including 1,76,498 active cases and 1,03,59,305 total discharges.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

However, the total death toll in the country due to the infection mounted to 1,53,724 including the new deaths.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 crossed 20.29 lakh till Tuesday.

A total of 20,29,424 beneficiaries (till 7 pm Tuesday) were vaccinated through 36,572 sessions, as per the provisional report, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Indian Council of Medical Research informed, "A total of 19,36,13,120 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 26. Of these, 5,50,426 samples were tested yesterday."

Delhi recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fifth time the daily incidences' count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.24 per cent.

