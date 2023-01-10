Covid-19: India reports 121 fresh coronavirus infections, 1 death in 24 hours

Covid-19: India reports 121 fresh coronavirus infections, 1 death in 24 hours1 min read . 12:05 PM IST
- Covid cases in India: The death toll increased to 5,30,722 with one death reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours
A total of 121 new coronavirus infections and one death were reported in 24 hours. The number of active cases came down to 2,319, according to Union health ministry data.
The total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,215).
The death toll increased to 5,30,722 with one death reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.11%.
The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.
A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,174. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Meanwhile, one new case of Covid-19's XBB 1.5 strain, responsible for the surge of cases in the United States, was found in India on Monday.
A new case of the strain was found in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours.
The seven others were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.
The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44% of cases in the US.
The INSACOG data also showed that seven cases of BF.7 strain which is apparently driving China's Covid-19 wave have been found.
There are four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 reported in West Bengal, two in Gujarat, and one in Odisha.
