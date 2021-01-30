Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh
Health workers being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Staff Writer

The viral disease has claimed 137 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours

With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, while 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday.

With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, while 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The viral disease has claimed 137 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 1,54,147, it added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab dropping off 2 men near Israeli Embassy blast site, probe on

2 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST

The viral disease has claimed 137 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 1,54,147, it added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab dropping off 2 men near Israeli Embassy blast site, probe on

2 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for only 1.58 per cent of the total number of cases, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent, it stated.

According to the ICMR, a total of 19,58,37,408 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 7,56,329 on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23 and the 40-lakh mark on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.