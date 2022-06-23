COVID-19 | India reports 13,313 fresh cases, active caseload at 83,990

The daily positivity rate saw a dip from 3.94% to 2.03% in the last 24 hours, data released by the Ministry of Health showed.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India reported 13,313 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with active caseload currently stands at 83,990, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 23 June.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India reported 13,313 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with active caseload currently stands at 83,990, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 23 June.
The country recorded 38 fatalities in a day.
The country recorded 38 fatalities in a day.
The weekly positivity rate is presently at 2.81% while the daily positivity rate is 2.03%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weekly positivity rate is presently at 2.81% while the daily positivity rate is 2.03%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The daily positivity rate saw a dip from 3.94% to 2.03% in the last 24 hours, the data showed.
The daily positivity rate saw a dip from 3.94% to 2.03% in the last 24 hours, the data showed.
In the last 24 hours, more than 10,972 patients recovered from the infection taking the total umber of recoveries to 42736027. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.6%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 10,972 patients recovered from the infection taking the total umber of recoveries to 42736027. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.6%.
A total of 6,56,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 6,56,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking about vaccination 196.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Speaking about vaccination 196.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
According to sources, it has also been confirmed that the meeting will be held in physical format in the afternoon today to discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases. On June 13, Mandaviya had chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.
According to sources, it has also been confirmed that the meeting will be held in physical format in the afternoon today to discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases. On June 13, Mandaviya had chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.
The Health Minister had stressed that, "Covid is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget Covid Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Health Minister had stressed that, "Covid is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget Covid Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection.