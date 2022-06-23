Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  COVID-19 | India reports 13,313 fresh cases, active caseload at 83,990

COVID-19 | India reports 13,313 fresh cases, active caseload at 83,990

File image: A health worker wearing takes a swab sample from a passenger to test for the Covid-19. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
2 min read . 09:27 AM ISTLivemint

  • The country recorded 38 fatalities in a day.
  • The daily positivity rate saw a dip from 3.94% to 2.03% in the last 24 hours, data released by the Ministry of Health showed.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India reported 13,313 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with active caseload currently stands at 83,990, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 23 June.

India reported 13,313 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with active caseload currently stands at 83,990, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 23 June.

The country recorded 38 fatalities in a day.

The country recorded 38 fatalities in a day.

The weekly positivity rate is presently at 2.81% while the daily positivity rate is 2.03%.

The weekly positivity rate is presently at 2.81% while the daily positivity rate is 2.03%.

The daily positivity rate saw a dip from 3.94% to 2.03% in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate saw a dip from 3.94% to 2.03% in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

In the last 24 hours, more than 10,972 patients recovered from the infection taking the total umber of recoveries to 42736027. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.6%.

In the last 24 hours, more than 10,972 patients recovered from the infection taking the total umber of recoveries to 42736027. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.6%.

A total of 6,56,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 6,56,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Speaking about vaccination 196.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Speaking about vaccination 196.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. 

The Central government has provided more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. 

"More than 12.39 crore (12,39,76,825) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.

"More than 12.39 crore (12,39,76,825) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has called to chair a review meeting with the core team of experts today in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has called to chair a review meeting with the core team of experts today in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to sources, it has also been confirmed that the meeting will be held in physical format in the afternoon today to discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases. On June 13, Mandaviya had chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.

According to sources, it has also been confirmed that the meeting will be held in physical format in the afternoon today to discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases. On June 13, Mandaviya had chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.

The Health Minister had stressed that, "Covid is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget Covid Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection.

The Health Minister had stressed that, "Covid is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget Covid Appropriate behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection.

 

 