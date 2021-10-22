India witnessed a rise in daily Covid-19 deaths but a decline in new cases on Friday. India reported 15,786 new Covid-19 cases and 231 deaths in 24 hours, according to data by the Union ministry of health. A decline of 3,086 active cases was seen in a day, taking the overall count to 1,75,745.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India has been below 30,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 117 consecutive days now.

As many as 18,641 people, infected from Covid-19, were discharged yesterday. India's total recovery count has increased to 3.35 crore.

The recovery rate is 98.16% which is the highest since March last year when the Covid-19 pandemic began in the county.\Whereas the deaths account for 1.33% of the total cases.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.31% is less than 3% for the last 119 days. The daily positivity rate of 1.19% is less than 3% for the last 53 days.

The majority of India's daily Covid infections were reported from Kerala. The southern state added 8,733 fresh Covid cases and 118 deaths, taking the fatalities to 27,202. The active caseload of Kerala stands at 81,496. The state has also recorded a total of 9,855 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 47,79,228.

Yesterday, India achieved a significant milestone by administering more than 100 crore vaccine doses so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the achievement belongs to every citizen of India.

"To combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India," PM Modi stated.

A total of 70.9 crore of the first dose have been administered and 29.62 crore of the second dose so far. India started its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, and in less than a year, India has become the second country in the world administering 1 billion doses of vaccine after China.

