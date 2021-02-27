OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 16,488 new cases, 113 deaths in last 24 hours

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases was registered above 16,000 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, pushing India's caseload to 1,10,79,979, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

The country's recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451 with a total of 16,488 infections reported in a day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
One of the students who was not kidnapped from a Government Girls Junior Secondary School following an attack by gunmen in Jangebe, Nigeria, Friday.

Over 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria

3 min read . 10:22 AM IST
India is planning to follow suit after the US’ centre for disease control (CDC), UK and Spain included Down's syndrome in the list of 'high-risk’ individuals for covid-19.

India to give priority to people with Down syndrome for covid-19 jabs

2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, the district administration said.

Gujarat: Tremor of 3.1 magnitude recorded in Surat

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

UK to focus on age, not occupation for next vaccines

2 min read . 09:45 AM IST

The death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises 1.44% of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national coronavirus recovery rate of 97.14% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42%.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August; 30 lakh on 23 August; 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September; 70 lakh on 11 October; crossed 80 lakh on 29 October; 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed one crore on 19 December.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout