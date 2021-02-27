Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 16,488 new cases, 113 deaths in last 24 hours
A nurse fills a syringe with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre.

Covid-19: India reports 16,488 new cases, 113 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises 1.44% of the total infections, the data stated

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases was registered above 16,000 for the third consecutive day on Saturday, pushing India's caseload to 1,10,79,979, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

The country's recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451 with a total of 16,488 infections reported in a day.

The death toll increased to 1,56,938 with 113 new fatalities, showed the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The active case count has further increased to 1,59,590, which comprises 1.44% of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,63,451, which translates to a national coronavirus recovery rate of 97.14% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42%.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August; 30 lakh on 23 August; 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September; 70 lakh on 11 October; crossed 80 lakh on 29 October; 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed one crore on 19 December.

