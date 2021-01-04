Covid-19: India reports 16,505 cases in last 24 hours, active tally at 2.43 lakh

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,40,470, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday.

The total number of active cases now stands at 2,43,953. As many as 214 people succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the death toll has mounted to 1,49,649.

So far 99,46,867 recoveries have been reported in the country.

As many as 7,35,978 samples tested for the coronavirus on Sunday and the count of samples tested so far has reached 17,56,35,761, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the pandemic with 19,42,136 total cases. Tamil Nadu reported 867 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's count to 8,20,712 cases and 12,156 fatalities.

There are 65,278 active cases in Kerala and 13,316 active cases in Uttar Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh reported 232 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 8,83,082.

Meanwhile, 267 new positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand, taking the total count to 91,811 cases. Karnataka reported 810 new coronavirus cases today. Now, the state's total stands at 9,21,938 cases. Punjab reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count to 1,67,219 cases.

As the COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday termed it as "watershed moment" in India's battle against COVID-19.









