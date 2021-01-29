OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 18,855 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.71 lakh
Mumbai: A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI01_27_2021_000109B) (PTI)
Mumbai: A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI01_27_2021_000109B) (PTI)

Covid-19: India reports 18,855 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.71 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 10:19 AM IST Staff Writer

The total cases of COVID-19 in the country has escalated to 1,07,20,048

India reported 18,855 new COVID-19 cases, 20,746 discharges and 163 deaths in last 24 hours, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday.

With that, the total cases of COVID-19 in the country has escalated to 1,07,20,048 including 1,71,686 active cases and 1,03,94,352 total discharges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vials with a sticker reading, coronavirus vaccine and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration.

Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax Covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Mumbai: A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI01_27_2021_000109B)

Covid-19: India reports 18,855 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.71 lakh

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists booked for sedition in UP over Jan 26 violence

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo

'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

The death toll due to the COVID-19 virus has mounted to 1,54,010, including the new deaths.

"A total of 19,50,81,079 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to January 2. Of these, 7,42,306 samples were tested yesterday," informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

The Government of India on Thursday extended the ban on international scheduled commercial flights to and from India till February 28 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout