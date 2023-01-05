Covid-19: India reports 188 new cases, 3 deaths in day

Given the fresh surge in infections some countries, RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January
NEW DELHI: india reported 188 new coronavirus infections and three deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Thursday. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 2,554 cases, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in 2020 at 4,46,79,319 and death toll at 530,710.
Active cases comprise 0.01% of total infections, while the recovery stands at 98.80%, according to the ministry.
As of now, Karnataka has 309 active cases, Kerala has 1,406 active cases, Maharashtra has 140, Odisha 88 cases, Rajasthan 67 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 90 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 89, and West Bengal has 55 active cases.
The country conducted over 1,93,051 tests were in the last 24 hours. Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 61,828 doses were given.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has kept up with genome sequencing to track any new variant. Hospitals are also being constantly monitored to keep a tab on lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
Given the fresh surge in infections some countries, RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival at an Indian airport.
Government officials have warned that the next few days would be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.