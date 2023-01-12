Covid-19: India reports 197 fresh infections in a day

Meanwhile, a surge in infections in China and countries such as the US, Australia, and Japan have led to fresh concerns about impending waves. As a result, India has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1 January. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. This is in addition to the 2% random testing of all international passengers on their arrival at an Indian airport.