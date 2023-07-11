Covid-19: India reports 20 new cases1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Despite the decline in cases, the elderly and people with comorbid conditions remain at risk. These cohorts have been urged to finish their vaccine schedules, including booster doses, and continue adherence to covid-19 safety protocols.
New Delhi: India recorded 20 fresh covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest since the pandmic hit the country in early 2020. According to an update from the health ministry on Tuesday, active cases have declined to 1,420 following a steady fall in infections over the past few months.
