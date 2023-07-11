New Delhi: India recorded 20 fresh covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest since the pandmic hit the country in early 2020. According to an update from the health ministry on Tuesday, active cases have declined to 1,420 following a steady fall in infections over the past few months.

Total reported cases stand at over 4.50 crore, with death toll at 531,913.

Scientific consensus suggests that covid-19 remains relatively dormant due to milder nature of the variants and widespread acquired immunity in the population. However, experts warn that potential new mutants displaying severe symptoms should be closely monitored.

Despite the decline in cases, the elderly and people with comorbid conditions remain at risk. These cohorts have been urged to finish their vaccine schedules, including booster doses, and continue adherence to covid-19 safety protocols.

The recovery rate in India has stands at 98.81%, with approximately 4.46 crore recoveries so far. In the last 24 hours, 47 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry has advised states to continue assessing situation at a micro level (district & sub-districts) and maintain implementation of strategies for effective management.

India conducted around 49,197 tests in the last 24 hours, taking total to 92.93 crore.

Under the nation’s vaccination drive, more than 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to date. Around 809 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.