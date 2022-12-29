Covid-19: India reports 268 new cases, two deaths in a day

NEW DELHI: India reported 268 fresh coronavirus infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry’s covid bulletin on Thursday. Active cases stood at 3,552, taking the total number of cases reported in the country so far since the pandemic hit in 2020 to 4.46 crore. Death toll stood at 530,698.
Active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, and the country’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the ministry.
As of now, Karnataka has 1,275 active cases, Kerala has 1,389 active cases, Maharashtra has 164 active cases, Odisha 91 cases, Rajasthan with 88 cases, Tamil Nadu has 60 cases; Uttar Pradesh 46, and West Bengal has 58 active cases.
The country conducted over 2,36,919 tests in the last 24 hours, with total tests at 91.04 crore.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 220.08 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible people across the country. In the last 24 hours, around 99,231 doses were administered.
Meanwhile, INSACOG under the supervision of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is keeping a close watch on the covid situation in the country and has been undertaking genome sequencing to track new variants.
Besides, surveillance at hospitalscontinues to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases.
Government officials have warned that the next 40 days will be crucial in determining the possibility of a resurgence of covid-19 cases in India, urging people to follow safety protocol and complete their vaccination.
With large number of covid cases being reported in China and other countries, the central government has stepped up covid preparedness.
The government plans to ask for RT-PCR tests reports for people returning from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea, the officials said, adding that it may mandate filling up of ‘Air Suvidha’ forms for travellers from these six countries under which 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing would be made compulsory from the coming week.
