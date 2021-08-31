India saw a single-day rise of 30,941 new COVID-19 infections, which took the total tally of cases to 32,768,880, while active cases registered a decline after rising for six consecutive days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,38,560 with 350 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has decreased to 3,70,640 and comprises 1.13 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.53 per cent, the health ministry said.

It said active cases in the country decreased by 5,684 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.22 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.51 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 67 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,19,59,680 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

