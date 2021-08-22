A single-day rise of 30,948 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 3,24,24,234 on Sunday, while the number of active cases declined to 3,53,398, the lowest in 152 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,34,367 with 403 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The 3,53,398 active cases comprise 1.09% of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

A reduction of 7,942 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 26 days, according to the ministry.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 57 days, the ministry said.

As many as 15,85,681 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,62,56,239. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 27 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at two per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 58 days, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,16,36,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

