Covid-19: India reports 32 deaths in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India reported 14,917 fresh covid-19 infections and 32 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry’s update on Monday. India’s active covud caseload currently stands at 1,17,508, with total cases since the onset of the pandemic exceeding 4.42 crore. Death toll stands at 5,27,069.

