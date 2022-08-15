Covid-19: India reports 32 deaths in last 24 hours

With increasing number of covid cases amid low uptake of booster doses, the Centre has announced free-of-cost booster doses for eligible population at government-run vaccination centres.
NEW DELHI: India reported 14,917 fresh covid-19 infections and 32 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry’s update on Monday. India’s active covud caseload currently stands at 1,17,508, with total cases since the onset of the pandemic exceeding 4.42 crore. Death toll stands at 5,27,069.
Around 208.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, with 25,50,276 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Union government has directed Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--states reporting a surge in cases, to continue monitor the spread of infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination, especially the administration of the booster dose.
Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases on a regular basis for early warning signals on the spread of the infection.
With increasing number of covid cases, the Centre has also announced free-of-cost booster doses at government-run vaccination centres.
In the last 24 hours, more than 14,238 patients recovered from covid, with total recoveries at 4,36,23,804.