NEW DELHI: India reported 14,830 new covid cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,47,512, pushing the total number of infections to over 4.39 crore since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Death toll stands at 5,26,110.

States with most active cases are: Andhra Pradesh (2,764), Assam (5,605), Bihar (1,851), Chhattisgarh (3,890), Delhi (2,548), Gujarat (5,613), Haryana (2,513), Himachal Pradesh (4,155), Jammu & Kashmir (3,379), Jharkhand (1,235), Karnataka (8,896), Kerala (18,869), Madhya Pradesh (1,589), Maharashtra (14,534), Odisha (6,447), Punjab (6070), Tamil Nadu (15,093), Telangana (4,566), Uttar Pradesh (2,925) and West Bengal (22,657).

The central government had reviewed the covid-19 situation in 115 districts across nine states showing an surge in cases and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination.

The Centre has directed states and union territories to continue monitoring influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases across hospitals and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.

Given the fresh surge in daily covid cases amid low uptake of doses, the government has said that covid booster doses will be made available free of cost for everyone over 18 years of age at all central government run vaccination centres. The free doses have been made available from 15 July for 75 days.

The country has administered more than 202.5 crore covid vaccine doses so far, which include 93.04 crore second doses and 7.57 crore precautionary shots. About 16,82,390 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, more than 18,159 patients recovered from covid, taking total recoveries to 4,32,46,829. The country has conducted over 87.31 crore covid tests till date, with 4,26,102 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.