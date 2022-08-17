Covid-19: India reports 36 deaths in a day

Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district-wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases regularly for early warning signals on the spread of the infection
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India reported 9,062 fresh covid-19 infections and 36 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday.With this, India’s active caseload stands at 1,05,058, while total reported cases over 4.42 crore since the pandemic hit in March 2020. Death toll is at 5,27,134.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India reported 9,062 fresh covid-19 infections and 36 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday.With this, India’s active caseload stands at 1,05,058, while total reported cases over 4.42 crore since the pandemic hit in March 2020. Death toll is at 5,27,134.
Around 208.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive,with 25,90,557 doses given in the last 24 hours.
Around 208.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive,with 25,90,557 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Union government has directed Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--states reporting the most rise in covid cases--to continue to monitor the spread of infection and advised them to step-up vaccination for eligible population.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union government has directed Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--states reporting the most rise in covid cases--to continue to monitor the spread of infection and advised them to step-up vaccination for eligible population.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district-wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases regularly for early warning signals on the spread of the infection.
Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district-wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases regularly for early warning signals on the spread of the infection.
With increasing number of cases, the Centre has also announced providing free-of-cost booster doses to all individuals above 18 years of age at government-run vaccination centres.
With increasing number of cases, the Centre has also announced providing free-of-cost booster doses to all individuals above 18 years of age at government-run vaccination centres.
In the last 24 hours, more than 15,220 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries till date at 4,36,354,06. About 88.10 crore covid tests have been conducted till date, with 3,64,038 done in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last 24 hours, more than 15,220 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries till date at 4,36,354,06. About 88.10 crore covid tests have been conducted till date, with 3,64,038 done in the last 24 hours.