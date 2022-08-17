Covid-19: India reports 36 deaths in a day

NEW DELHI: India reported 9,062 fresh covid-19 infections and 36 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Wednesday.With this, India’s active caseload stands at 1,05,058, while total reported cases over 4.42 crore since the pandemic hit in March 2020. Death toll is at 5,27,134.

