Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 37,566 new cases in a day, active cases go down further

Covid-19: India reports 37,566 new cases in a day, active cases go down further

People wait for their turn to get vaccinated at a vaccination centre in West Vinod Nagar, New Delhi, India
1 min read . 09:27 AM IST Livemint

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day

As many 37,566 new COVID-19 cases and 907 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day, with 56,994 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,52,659.

The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,03,16,897, including 2,93,66,601 recoveries and 3,97,637 deaths.

More details awaited

