Covid-19: India reports 37,566 new cases in a day, active cases go down further

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day

As many 37,566 new COVID-19 cases and 907 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,03,16,897, including 2,93,66,601 recoveries and 3,97,637 deaths.

More details awaited

