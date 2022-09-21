Covid-19: India reports 4,500 infections in a day

India reported 4,510 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Wednesday.
The active cases currently stand at 46,216, comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections.
India reported 4,510 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Wednesday. As a result, active cases currently stand at 46,216. The active caseload comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.33% while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.80%.
The country conducted 3,39,994 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.23 crore.
The data shows that 5,640 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,39,72,980. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.95 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.70 crore were second doses and 19.81 crore precautionary.
The central government has provided more than 203.29 crore (2,03,29,46,125) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
As per the Ministry, more than 3.64 crore (3,64,25,100) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency, however, it said, the end of it could be in sight. It also stated that the end could be of Covid-19 could be nearer if countries use the tools at their disposal.
The statement from the WHO came after US President Joe Biden declared "the pandemic is over" in an interview aired on Sunday.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had also announced that the World Health Organization is releasing six short policy briefs that outline the key actions that all governments must take now to "finish the race".
The policy briefs are a summary, based on the evidence and experience of the last 32 months, outlining what works best to save lives, protect health systems, and avoid social and economic disruption.
