Covid-19: India reports 41,506 fresh cases, active tally dips further
Till date, 37.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India reported 41,506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,54,118. The country also reported 895 deaths due to COVID-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 4,08,040.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, cumulative total samples tested up to July 10 are 43,08,85,470 including 18,43,500 samples tested yesterday.
India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 37.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
