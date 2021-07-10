Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India reports 42,766 cases in a day, active tally at 4.55 lakh

Covid-19: India reports 42,766 cases in a day, active tally at 4.55 lakh

New Delhi, India - July 9, 2021: Heavy crowd at Gaffar Market, in New Delhi,
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

The death toll is at 4,07,145 including the new deaths

India reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 45,254 recoveries and 1,206 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The active cases comprise 1.48 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 19,55,225 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,90,41,970, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 19 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.34 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,33,538, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.21 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

