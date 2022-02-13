Covid-19: India reports 44,877 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 3.17%

India witnessed a single day rise of 44,877 fresh Covid-19 cases, with active case tally at 5,37,045, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. Total of 684 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,08,665, the updated data revealed. Further, the daily positivity rate stood at 3.17% on Sunday.

A total of 37,379 people had tested positive for the infection in a day on January 4. The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for seven consecutive days

The active cases comprise 1.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.55 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 73,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 179 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,07,066, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,845, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,098, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said.

