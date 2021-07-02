Covid-19: India reports 46,617 new cases in a day, deaths cross 4 lakh mark

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since five consecutive days, said the ministry.

As many 46,617 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. India also passed the grim milestone of 4 lakh deaths due to covid-19 on Thursday as it reported 853 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With 59,384 recoveries in the last 24 hours, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 50th consecutive day. The cumulative active cases now stand at 5,09,637.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,80,026 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 41,42,51,520 tests so far.

Around 34,00,76,232 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.

