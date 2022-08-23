Covid-19: India reports 48 deaths in 24 hours

Covid-19: India reports 48 deaths in 24 hours1 min read . 12:32 PM IST
States and union territories have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India reported 8,586 fresh covid infections and 48-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 96,506, pushing up the tally of reported cases to 4.43 crore, and deaths to 527,368 since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
The national capital’s active cases total 4,645, Maharashtra has 11,725 cases, Haryana 3,462, Punjab has 16,457 cases, Kerala 7,860 cases, Tamil Nadu 5,842, and Karnataka has 10,541 active cases at present.
Positivity rate stands at 2.19 %, while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.31%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 9,680 people have recovered, with total recoveries so far at 4,37,33,624. India has conducted over 88.31 crore covid tests till date, and 3,91,281 were done in the last 24 hours.
More than 210.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states and union territories to continue surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in daily reported cases.
States and union territories have also been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing and step-up vaccination.
