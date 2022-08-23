Covid-19: India reports 48 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India reported 8,586 fresh covid infections and 48-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 96,506, pushing up the tally of reported cases to 4.43 crore, and deaths to 527,368 since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

