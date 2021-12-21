India on Tuesday reported 5,326 new Covid-19 cases, and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,043 recoveries were reported in a single day taking the total recovery count to 3,41,95,060 cases. While the active cases was at 79,097, So far, the total vaccination is up by 1,38,34,78,181.

Meanwhile, on Monday the country saw a decline in its single-day Covid-19 cases and deaths. According to the union health ministry's data, India reported 6,563 new cases and 132 deaths in 24 hours. With this, India's overall caseload has increased to 3,47,46,838.

The Covid-19 active cases were dropped by 1,646, taking the overall caseload to 82,267. The Covid-related recoveries increased to 3.41 crore after 8,077 patients got recovered in a span of 24 hours. And, a total 4,77,554 people have died due to the coronavirus infection, 1.37% of the overall tally, to date.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,77,055 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.51 crore(66,51,12,580) cumulative tests.

India has continued to witness a spike in the Omicron variant of coronavirus with the overall caseload surging to 153. A total of 11 states and union territories have registered more than 150 cases of Omicron in the past 18 days. As per the Central government's data, Maharashtra has registered the highest Omicron cases at 54, followed by Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

(With inputs from agencies)

