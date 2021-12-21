Covid-19: India reports 5,326 new cases, 453 deaths

India has continued to witness a spike in the Omicron variant of coronavirus with the overall caseload surging to 153. A total of 11 states and union territories have registered more than 150 cases of Omicron in the past 18 days. As per the Central government's data, Maharashtra has registered the highest Omicron cases at 54, followed by Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).