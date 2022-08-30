Covid-19: India reports 5,439 cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19: India reports 5,439 cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . 02:52 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, more than 22,031 patients recovered from covid, with total recoveries since the onset of the pandemic at 4,38,25,024.
In the last 24 hours, more than 22,031 patients recovered from covid, with total recoveries since the onset of the pandemic at 4,38,25,024.
NEW DELHII: India reported a decline in daily covid cases, with 5,439 new infections reported in last 24 hours and 30-related deaths, according to an update by Union heath ministry on Tuesday. As a result, active cases have declined to 65,732.
NEW DELHII: India reported a decline in daily covid cases, with 5,439 new infections reported in last 24 hours and 30-related deaths, according to an update by Union heath ministry on Tuesday. As a result, active cases have declined to 65,732.
Since early 2020, when the pandemic hit, the country has reported more than 4.43 crore covid cases and 5,27,829 deaths.
Since early 2020, when the pandemic hit, the country has reported more than 4.43 crore covid cases and 5,27,829 deaths.
As of now, Delhi has 2,259 active cases, Maharashtra 11,472, Haryana has 2,028 cases, Punjab has 1,258, Kerala 8,556, Tamil Nadu has 5,204, and Karnataka has 7,324 active cases.
As of now, Delhi has 2,259 active cases, Maharashtra 11,472, Haryana has 2,028 cases, Punjab has 1,258, Kerala 8,556, Tamil Nadu has 5,204, and Karnataka has 7,324 active cases.
The daily positivity rate stood at 1.70 % while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.64%.
The daily positivity rate stood at 1.70 % while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.64%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 22,031 patients recovered from covid, with total recoveries since the onset of the pandemic at 4,38,25,024.
In the last 24 hours, more than 22,031 patients recovered from covid, with total recoveries since the onset of the pandemic at 4,38,25,024.
The country has conducted over 88.55 crore covid tests till date, of which 3,20,418 were done in the last 24 hours.
The country has conducted over 88.55 crore covid tests till date, of which 3,20,418 were done in the last 24 hours.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 212.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 212.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far.
The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitor incoming international travellers as part of revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitor incoming international travellers as part of revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.