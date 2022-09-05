Covid-19: India reports 5,900 cases in a day

The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India saw a dip in its daily covid cases, with 5,910 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, 6,809 new cases were recorded.
The country’s active caseload now stands at 53,974. India has reported more than 4.4 crore cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Death toll stands at 528,007.
As of now, Delhi has 1,172 cases, Maharashtra has 8,364, Haryana 1,011 cases, Assam 2,850 cases, Kerala has 9,876 active cases, Tamil Nadu 5,010 and Karnataka has 5,212 active cases.
Daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.60 % while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.15 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 7,034 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries at 4,38,80,464.
The country has conducted over 88.73 crore covid tests till date, with 2,27,313 done in the last 24 hours.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 213.52 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population.
The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.