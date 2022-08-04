Covid-19: India reports 53 deaths in a day

With increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the Union health ministry has announced providing free-of-cost booster doses to all individuals above 18 years of age at government-run vaccination centres
NEW DELHI: India recorded 19,893 fresh coronavirus infections and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to an update issued by the Union health ministry on Thursday. The country’s active caseload now stands at 1,36,478, pushing the tally of cases to 4,40,87,037 since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
Death toll stands at 5,26,530.
Active cases comprise 0.31% of total infections, while the national recovery rate stands at 98.50%, the ministry said. About 20,419 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, with total recoveries at 4,34,24,029 so far.
According to the ministry, around 205.22 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, with 38,20,676 doses administered in the last 24 hours.
Worried about the fresh rise in cases in the country, the central government had flagged concerns to states and union territories showing an surge infections and positivity rate and low levels of testing and vaccination. States were directed to report and monitor daily district-wise SARI and ILI cases and step-up vaccination.
With increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the Union health ministry has announced providing free-of-cost booster doses to all individuals above 18 years of age at government-run vaccination centres.
India has conducted over 87.67 crore tests till date, with 4,03,006 done in the last 24 hours.
