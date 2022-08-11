Covid-19: India reports 53 deaths in last 24 hours

Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for early warning signals of the spread of the infection
NEW DELHI: India reported 16,299 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 53 deaths, according to Union health ministry’s update on Thursday.
India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,25,076, with total reported cases over 4.41 crore since the pandemic hit in March 2020. The death toll stands at 5,26,879.
Around 207.29 crore covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far, with 1,25,076 doses given in the last 24 hours.
Last week, the Centre directed Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--all reporting a surge in active cases--to continue to monitor the spread of infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination for eligible population.
With increasing number of cases amid low uptake of booster doses across India, the Centre has also announced providing free-of-cost booster doses to all above 18 years old at government-run vaccination centres.
Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for early warning signals of the spread of the infection.
In the last 24 hours, more than 19,431 patients recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far at 4,35,55,041. The country has conducted over 87.92 crore tests till date, with 3,56,153 tests done in the last 24 hours.
