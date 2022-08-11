Covid-19: India reports 53 deaths in last 24 hours

Around 207.29 crore covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far, with 1,25,076 doses given in the last 24 hours. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

1 min read . 11 Aug 2022

Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for early warning signals of the spread of the infection