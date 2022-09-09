Covid-19: India reports 6,000 cases in one day

The Centre has directed states and union territories to monitor incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.Besides this, states have been also asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
NEW DELHI: India lodged 6,093 new covid-19 infections and 31-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Friday.
The country’s active caseload declined to 49,636, with total reported cases, since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, at more than 4.44 crore. Death toll stood at 528,121. India has administered more than 214.55 crore covid vaccine doses till date.
Assam has 2,811 active cases, Gujarat 1,364 cases, Karnataka has 4,330 cases, while Kerala has 10,803 cases. Maharashtra has 7,082 cases, Odisha 1,490 cases, Rajasthan 1,705, Tamil Nadu has 4,924 active cases; Uttar Pradesh 1,249, and West Bengal has 1,928 active cases as of now.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.93 % while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.88 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 6,768 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries at 4,39,06,972.
The country has conducted over 88.87 crore tests till date and 3,16,504 were done in the last 24 hours.
