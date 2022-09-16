Covid-19: India reports 6,298 fresh cases

About 5,916 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,39,47,756. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%
NEW DELHI: India reported 6,298 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Friday. As a result, active cases currently stand at 46,748. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.89% while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.70%.
On Wednesday, 5,108 new infections were reported, up from 4,369 registered on Tuesday.
India conducted 3,33,964 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.09 crore.
The data shows that 5,916 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,39,47,756. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.17 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.62 crore were second doses and 19.14 crore precautionary.
