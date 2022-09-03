Covid-19: India reports 7,219 cases, 33 deaths in a day

As of now, Delhi has 1,457 active cases, Maharashtra has 9,197 cases, Haryana 1,185 cases, Assam has 2,838 cases, Kerala has 9,645 covid cases , Tamil Nadu has 5,127 active cases and Karnataka 5,051
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India recorded 7,219 fresh covid infections and 33 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said in an update on Saturday. Active cases now stand at 56,745, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.44 crore. Death toll stands at 5,27,965.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India recorded 7,219 fresh covid infections and 33 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said in an update on Saturday. Active cases now stand at 56,745, with total reported cases since the pandemic hit in early 2020 at more than 4.44 crore. Death toll stands at 5,27,965.
As of now, Delhi has 1,457 active cases, Maharashtra has 9,197 cases, Haryana 1,185 cases, Assam has 2,838 cases, Kerala has 9,645 covid cases , Tamil Nadu has 5,127 active cases and Karnataka 5,051.
As of now, Delhi has 1,457 active cases, Maharashtra has 9,197 cases, Haryana 1,185 cases, Assam has 2,838 cases, Kerala has 9,645 covid cases , Tamil Nadu has 5,127 active cases and Karnataka 5,051.
Daily positivity rate was at 1.98 %, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.42 %.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Daily positivity rate was at 1.98 %, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.42 %.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last 24 hours, more than 9,651 people recovered from covid, pushing total recoveries to more than 4,38,65,016.
In the last 24 hours, more than 9,651 people recovered from covid, pushing total recoveries to more than 4,38,65,016.
India has conducted over 88.68 crore covid tests till date, with 3,64,886 done in last 24 hours.
India has conducted over 88.68 crore covid tests till date, with 3,64,886 done in last 24 hours.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 213.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country so far.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 213.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country so far.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.