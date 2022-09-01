Covid-19: India reports 7,900 cases in last 24 hours

The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination
NEW DELHI: Over the last 24 hours, daily covid infections in India rose by 7,946, pushing active cases to 62,748, while 37 related deaths were reported, as per Union health ministry’s update on Thursday. Since the pandemic hit in early 2020, India has reported over 4.44 crore covid cases and 5,27,911 deaths.
As of now, the national capital’s active caseload stands at 2,012, while Maharashtra has 10,633 cases, Haryana has 1,537 cases, Punjab 1,055 cases, Kerala 9,248 covid cases, Tamil Nadu 5,127 and Karnataka has 6,445 active cases.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.98 % while the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.57 %.
In the last 24 hours, 9,828 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries since the onset of the pandemic at 4,38,45,680.
The country has conducted over 88.61 crore covid tests till date, with 2,66,477 done in the last 24 hours.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, more than 212.52 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population.
The Centre has directed states union territories to continue monitoring incoming international travellers as part of the revised surveillance strategy. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases, undertake constant genome sequencing, and step-up vaccination.
