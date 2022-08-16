Covid-19: India sees a dip in daily infections, 8,813 new cases logged in 24 hrs

With increasing number of cases, the Centre has announced providing free-of-cost booster doses to those above 18 years of age at government-run vaccination centres
NEW DELHI: India reported 8,813 fresh coronavirus infections and 29 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per an update by the Union health ministry on Tuesday. India’s active caseload stands at 1,11,252, with total reported cases, since the pandemic hit, exceeding 4.42 crore. Death told stands at 5,27,098.
Around 208.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, with 6,10,863 doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Union government has directed Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--the states reporting the highest rise in daily cases--to continue monitor the spread of the infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination, especially that of booster shots.
Given some changes in symptoms and clinical manifestation of the disease, states have been asked to monitor and report district wise lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities as per the guidelines, on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.
With increasing number of cases, the Centre has also announced providing free-of-cost booster doses to those above 18 years of age at government-run vaccination centres.
In the last 24 hours, more than 15,040 patients recovered, with total recoveries at 4,36,38,844. The country has conducted over 88.06 crore covid tests till date , with 2,12,129 done in the last 24 hours.
