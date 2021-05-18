India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the second time after nearly 26 days as only 2,63,533 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday.

On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 4,329 Covid-related new deaths in the country and 4,22,436 fresh recoveries during the 24-hour period.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,52,28,996, including 2,15,96,512 recoveries, 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 17, of these, 18,69,223 samples were tested on Monday.

A total of 18,44,53,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

