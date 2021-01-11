Covid-19: India reports less than 170 deaths in last 24 hrs, lowest in 229 days

India has registered a decline in the number of Covid-19 fatalities on Monday. Less than 170 virus-related daily deaths were been recorded in the country for the first time in 229 days.

"Declining new cases and high rate of recovery have in tandem resulted in continuous fall in the country's active caseload on a sustained basis," the ministry said.

With 16,311 news cases in the last 24 hours, the country's total active caseload has now reached 2.25 lakh.

India has been reporting a continuous decline in the number of daily active cases for many days now, health ministry said in a statement. The current number of active cases consist of 2.13% of total positive cases in the country.

With a recovery rate of 96.43% today, total number of recovered cases in the country stand at 10,092,909. "The gap between recovered cases and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 99 lakhs and presently stands at 98,70,383," the ministry said. 16,959 cases have been recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 809 from the total active caseload, it added.

Of the total recovered cases, 78.56% have been reported from 10 states and UTs. Among these, Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,659 newly recovered cases followed by Maharashtra with 2,302 recovered cases.

80.25% of the new cases are registered from 9 States and UTs. Kerala has also reported the highest daily new cases at 4,545 and Maharashtra reported 3,558 new cases.

Meanwhile, with six more cases, the total number of people found infected with the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 reached 96 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

After the new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the UK, the government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the country with effect from December 22 last year.

