Covid-19: India reports less than 170 deaths in last 24 hrs, lowest in 229 days

With a recovery rate of 96.43% today, total number of recovered cases in the country stand at 10,092,909. "The gap between recovered cases and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 99 lakhs and presently stands at 98,70,383," the ministry said. 16,959 cases have been recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 809 from the total active caseload, it added.