However, Maharashtra saw an increase in Covid-19 cases as compared to Monday's caseload. The state on Tuesday reported 3,530 new cases while the state had reported 2,740 cases on Monday. Mumbai region reported 724 new cases yesterday.
As many as 10 districts - Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalna, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Washim, Wardha, Gondia, and Gadchiroli (rural areas) and three municipal corporations - Malegaon, Chandrapur, and Dhule (urban centres) did not report any fresh Covid-19 cases in the state.
Delhi, which battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic, has reporting below 30 new cases for more than a month.
Yesterday, the city reported 38 new Covid-19 cases. Besides, the capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far.
There are 400 active cases in Delhi, up from 377 the previous day, while 98 patients are in home isolation, a slight increase from 97 a day ago.
Meanwhile, Covid vaccination has also ramped up across the country. A total of 75.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. According to ministry data, 57,41,31,961 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,40,67,370 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.
