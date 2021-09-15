India on Wednesday reported 27,176 new cases of coronavirus, the union health ministry data showed. The number of Covid-relate deaths stood at 284 in the 24 hours.

Cumulatively, India's caseload stands at 33,316,755, and fatalities at 4,43,487 so far.

The active case count has declined to 3,51,087, which comprises 1.05% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62% the ministry said.

A reduction of 11,120 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's daily new cases have remained below 30,000-mark for the fourth consecutive days as Kerala controls the transmission of the infection expeditiously.

Besides, India has logged less than 50,000 daily new cases for 80 continuous days.

Yesterday, Kerala reported 15,876 cases of Covid-19, and the number of active cases in the state dropped below two lakh -- 1,98,865 to be exact.

Kerala's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has declined to 15.12% from 19%, reported last week.

However, Maharashtra saw an increase in Covid-19 cases as compared to Monday's caseload. The state on Tuesday reported 3,530 new cases while the state had reported 2,740 cases on Monday. Mumbai region reported 724 new cases yesterday.

As many as 10 districts - Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalna, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Washim, Wardha, Gondia, and Gadchiroli (rural areas) and three municipal corporations - Malegaon, Chandrapur, and Dhule (urban centres) did not report any fresh Covid-19 cases in the state.

Delhi, which battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic, has reporting below 30 new cases for more than a month.

Yesterday, the city reported 38 new Covid-19 cases. Besides, the capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far.

There are 400 active cases in Delhi, up from 377 the previous day, while 98 patients are in home isolation, a slight increase from 97 a day ago.

Meanwhile, Covid vaccination has also ramped up across the country. A total of 75.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. According to ministry data, 57,41,31,961 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 18,40,67,370 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

