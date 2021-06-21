With 53,256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded less than 60,000 fresh infections after 88 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday.

The country witnessed as many as 1422 deaths and 78,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 2,99,35,221 including 7,02,887 active cases.

As many as 3,88,135 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far, while the recoveries reached 2,88,44,199.

As daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day, the recovery rate is currently at over 96%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 39,24,07,782 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 20 out of these, 13,88,699 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry informed that 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive in the country.

