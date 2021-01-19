Covid-19: India reports lowest daily cases in 7 months, active cases at 2 lakh

India reported 10,064 new COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 12 days.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,81,837 including 2,00,528 active cases.

With 17,411 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients climbed to 1,02,28,753.

The deaths in India due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,52,556.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,78,02,827 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 18, of which 7,09,791samples were tested yesterday.

Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (68,617), Maharashtra follows with 51,887 active infections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via