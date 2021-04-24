New Delhi: India has reported 6,991 deaths and nearly 1 million new coronavirus cases in past 72 hours, indicating the magnitude of the crisis the country and its healthcare system is facing currently.

The country reported 2,624 deaths in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday. The numbers were 2,263 and 2104 on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.

Social media platforms are abuzz with posts about how families are struggling to perform last rites of their kin, and waiting for up to eight hours at some crematoriums and funeral grounds amid the growing fatalities.

The government said 10 states account for 82.28% of the new deaths with Maharashtra seeing the maximum casualties (773), followed by Delhi with 348 deaths in past 24 hours.

The silver lining is that the number of recoveries was also increasing with 219,000 people recovering in the past 24 hours. The national mortality rate currently stands at 1.14%.

In terms of case load, the country reported 346,786 new cases in the last 24 hours, the government statement on Saturday showed. India recorded 332,730 new cases on Thursday and 314,835 new cases on Wednesday.

In all, 994,351 people got infected with the coronavirus in past three days, analysis of the official data shows. This is nearly 39% of the total active case load of the country.

India’s total active caseload has reached 2552,940 as of Saturday morning and it comprises 15.37% of the country's total positive cases, according to health ministry data.

The massive surge in covid-19 cases has pushed states' healthcare system to the brink with several hospitals facing massive shortage of medical oxygen.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on covid-19 situation with chief ministers of 11 states and Union Territories, which have reported maximum number of cases recently. Noting that the virus has hit several states as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities at once, PM Modi called for working collectively to fight the pandemic and asked states not to disrupt movement of oxygen tankers.

